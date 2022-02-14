Hijab row: Karnataka schools for classes up to 10th re-open today

With the ongoing Hijab row case, schools for classes up tp 10th standard re-opened on Monday in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement on re-opening of the schools on Sunday.

"Schools up to 10th standard will re-open from Monday. I have instructed the DCs, SPs and school administration to conduct a peace committee meeting. Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation," said Bommai.

A decision concerning PUCs, colleges and universities can be expected after a review of the situation in the state," the Minister added.

The Hijab row in Karnataka began in January this year when a few students of Government Girls PU College in the Udupi district alleged that they were barred from attending classes with their Hijabs.

During the protests, some girl students claimed that they were denied entry into the college for wearing Hijab. Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura sporting saffron scarves.

The pre-University education board has released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Meanwhile, Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on wearing of hijab in classrooms in the state.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday uploaded the interim order passed on the petitions challenging the hijab ban in the Karnataka colleges.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:36 AM IST