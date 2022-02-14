Hijab row: Arguments arise between parents and teachers amid re-opening

Amid the prevailing Hijab row controversy, arguments between parents and a teacher erupted outside Rotary School in Karnataka's Mandya as the teacher asked the Muslim students to take off their Hijabs before entering campus.

One of the parents, Asif, said that the school administration is arguing with parents instead of allowing students in the classroom.

Speaking to the media, he said, "We are requesting the school administration to allow students in the classrooms. The students can take off the hijab after entering the classrooms but the teachers are arguing with us."

The schools for classes up to 10th standard re-opened on Monday in Karnataka.

A decision regarding PUCs, Colleges and Universities can be expected after a review of the situation in the state, Chief Minister Ba

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:07 PM IST