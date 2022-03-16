Hijab controversy is about more than just the Hijab, says student Shivakti Jaiswal

Shivakti Jaiswal, a student, writes her views on the Hijab issue to Free Press Journal. We reproduce the same below.

"The recent Hijab controversy in Karnataka is about more than simply a hijab. India is a democratic country, and we live in a constitution which mentions in article 25 that all people are equally entitled to freedom of choice, and the right to freely practice, profess and propagate any religion.

That said, the current situation at Karnataka schools and colleges baffles me. While I understand where all the regulations come from, the prohibition of hijabs merely reprints women's studies.

Young women have worn hijabs for years and adhered to the rules. Why does the institution suddenly prevent them from going onto campus with their hijabs? Should not everyone have the right to express themselves?

I think the education system should not restrain women but give them the power to decide what is best. The situation is alarming. We need a better solution."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:40 PM IST