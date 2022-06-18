Here's what you should know about studying in the UK

United Kingdom | Photo via Pexels

Engineers have always been at the forefront of major human developments. Presently, the need of the hour is to tackle climate change. Being an engineer, I felt I should play my part in the same. Hence, I was looking for a career switch to the Renewable Energy sector. The MSc Offshore Wind Energy course was the best fit for transferring my skill sets to a new industry. Choosing the university was a no-brainer since this is my second time at the University of Strathclyde, where I did my first master’s five years ago. University/subject ranking, place of study, etc. were a few of the key considerations I had in mind while looking for a university. The course duration of one-year and industry proximity were other important factors in decision making.

The course is offshore wind energy focused and industry-oriented, with opportunities to study developments that are hot topics in the industry and would be a great steppingstone to lean into the industry. The UK is targeting to be net-zero by 2050, and has got a pipeline of offshore wind projects using cutting-edge technology. As part of the coursework, group project and individual thesis, we get fantastic opportunities to work on the upcoming projects and gain a deeper insight into the challenges faced by the industry.

Apart from the studies, being associated with student societies has been a great way to connect with fellow students. Working as the president of the Indian student society, I get the privilege to organise various social events within the university.

Studying abroad helps with cross-cultural awareness, insight into different working philosophies and forging friendships with international students. Industry conferences and events held, giving opportunities to network within the industry. Being an avid traveller, studying in the UK got me to travel across beautiful places. Lastly, the learning has always been great- from the course, to managing day-to-day life, which is a project management experience in itself. Studying abroad has boosted my confidence personally and professionally.

It is essential to thoroughly research the requirements for your course and university. Foreign universities are mainly looking for students with good academic backgrounds. I think it’s good to build your application profile and apply at your earliest. Talking about postgraduate courses, a couple of years of work experience would be advantageous. And a well-prepared statement of purpose is the key to exemplary applications. Along with this, professional and academic references add to making a pronounced application.

Hrishikesh Atitkar, pursuing MSc Offshore Wind Energy course at the University of Strathclyde , Glasgow , UK.