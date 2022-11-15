e-Paper Get App
Here are the top 10 most regretted college degrees, according to graduates

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
In a survey conducted by jobs recruiter, ZipRecruiter, of more than 1,500 college graduates who were looking for a job, 10 degrees have come out on the top of the rankings.

Journalism degree has topped the rankings at 87% with some job seekers looking at the choice being bad for their careers.

Here are the 10 most regretted college degrees according to the survey

  • Journalism-87%

  • -Sociology-72%

  • -Liberal Arts/ General Studies-72%

  • -Communication-64%

  • -Education-61%

  • -Marketing management and Research- 60%

  • -Medical or Clinical Assisting-58%

  • -Political Science-56%

  • -Biology-52%

  • -English Literature and Language-52%

While Journalism turned out to be the most regretful degree, what's interesting to note is that Sociology and Marketing Management showed an increase in percentage of graduates considering the degrees for the same as being not good for their future.

The study also found out that candidates with a good career trajectory and salary are most satisfied with their decision to take up a certain degree. The report also found out that 44% of all job seekers are not happy with the field of education they chose.

But on the flipside, there are favoured degrees as well among the graduates who are or would rather pick these as their field of study if given a choice. And not so surprisingly, Computer Science and Information technology at 72% is the most desired field among college graduates. Followed by:

  • Criminology-72%

  • -Engineering-71%

  • -Nursing-69%

  • -Health-67%

  • -Business administration and management-66%

  • -Finance-66%

  • -Psychology-65%

  • -Construction Trades-65%

  • -Human Resource Management- 58%

