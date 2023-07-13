Heavy Rains In Punjab: Schools to remain closed until July 16 due To Adverse Weather Conditions

The Punjab government acknowledges the widespread devastation caused by weather and aims to prevent any potential risks associated with the reopening of educational institutions. | File

Punjab: With the ongoing damage in Northern India owing to rains, including flooding and landslides, the Punjab government has decided to extend the closure of schools in the state until July 16, 2023. The reopening of schools has been rescheduled for July 17, 2023 with the objective of ensuring the safety of both students and teachers.

Persistent and intense rains that have been battering the state necessitated this extension. The Punjab government acknowledges the widespread devastation caused by weather and aims to prevent any potential risks associated with the reopening of educational institutions.

Precautionary Measures:

Furthermore, as a precautionary measure, both government and private offices in the state will also remain closed on July 16, 2023.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast warns of the likelihood of more rain in the coming days. The government has issued an advisory urging people to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

Previously, schools in the state had already been closed from July 11 to 13 due to the incessant rainfall and the subsequent flooding. In a coordinated effort, the Chandigarh administration has also recommended that public and private offices consider temporary closure to ensure the safety and welfare of their employees.

As the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of heavy rainfall, the government's decision to extend the closure of schools and implement additional precautionary measures reflects its commitment to prioritizing the well-being of the public. By actively addressing the challenges posed by inclement weather, the government aims to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of the people of Punjab.

