Heartwarming Video: Tripura School Girl Outplaying Boys In Football Goes Viral

In a heartwarming video, a viral clip of a Tripura girl playing the football game goes viral. The girl in the video can be seen showing some amazing skills in football against the boys' team. This video went viral on social media, garnering praise from online users nationwide.

The girl boldly joins a group of boys in a lively game of football in the video. The Tripura Girl in the video showed amazing skills such as quick footwork, ball control, enthusiasm, and teamwork. The video seems to be going viral due to the gender stereotypes that are frequently connected to sports.

The video's positive message has resonated with a lot of online viewers about girls participating equally in traditionally male-dominated sports.

Neitizens have commended the girl for her abilities. One of the users says,”She shall be noticed by some random foreign club and moved there. Which is better than playing for India? Let her shine”. Another user shared, “It is the duty of people of that place to ensure this girl get better environment and training. Give her the support and encouragement, and she will bring good fame to that place”. Many other users started praising and motivating her to play for the nation.

According to data shared by DD News, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Central Registration System (CRS) shows that India now has 27,936 registered female footballers as of March 2024, up from 11,724 in June 2022.