HBSE To Announce Haryana Board Class 12 Result On May 14; Here's How To Access Results

HBSE Result Date 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will declare the HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on May 14, 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official website of BSEH using their roll number. The HBSE Class 12 examinations were held from February 26 to March 20, 2026.

HBSE Result Date 2026: Key Dates

HBSE Class 12 Result Date 2026: May 17, 2026

HBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2026: February 26 to March 20, 2026

HBSE Result Date 2026: Steps To Check the Result

Candidates can check out the steps below for the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Results:

Step 1: Visit the HBSE Official website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘HBSE 12th Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter roll number and required details

Step 4: Submit the information

Step 5: Download and save your result

HBSE Result Date 2026: Details Mentioned

Student's Name

Roll Number

Subject-Wise Marks

Total Score

Pass/Fail Status

Qualifying Status