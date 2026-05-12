HBSE Class 12 Topper List 2026 OUT: Deepika Becomes Haryana State Topper With 499; Check Arts, Science And Commerce Rank Holders Here

HBSE Class 12 Topper List 2026 OUT: The Board of School Education Haryana has officially released the HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 along with the topper list for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.

The results were announced on Monday, May 12, during a press conference held at the board headquarters in Bhiwani. HBSE Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar declared the results in the afternoon, after which students were able to access their provisional marksheets through the official website.

This year, Deepika from Rewari emerged as the overall state topper by scoring an impressive 499 out of 500 marks in the Arts stream.

HBSE Class 12 Topper List 2026 OUT: Deepika becomes overall state topper

Deepika, a student of Vivekananda Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Chhiller, Rewari, not only secured the first position in the Arts stream but also became the overall topper across Haryana.

Meanwhile, Vanshika Mahajan from Jhajjar secured the top rank in the Science stream, while Tamanna from Jind and Janvi from Fatehabad jointly topped the Commerce stream.

The results also brought pride to Hisar district, where Manju from Matlauda secured third position in the Science stream statewide.

HBSE Class 12 Arts Stream Topper List 2026

1st Rank:

Name: Deepika from Vivekananda Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Chhiller (Rewari)

Score: 499 marks

2nd Rank:

Name: Udita from Vishwavara Kanya Gurukul, Roorkee (Rohtak)

Score: 498 marks

3rd Rank (Joint):

Name: Yogita from Shiksha Bharti Global School, Budayan (Jind)

Score: 497 marks

Name: Muskan from Gyan Bharti Public School, Dhamtan Sahib (Jind)

Score: 497 marks

HBSE Class 12 Science Stream Topper List 2026

First Place: Vanshika Mahajan – B.K.D. Senior Secondary School, Salhawas (Jhajjar) – 494 marks

Second Place (Joint):

Simran – Pragya Senior Secondary School, Bhandwa (Charkhi Dadri) – 493 marks

Aman – Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Bond Kalan (Charkhi Dadri) – 493 marks

Shubham – Royal International Senior Secondary School, Bond Kalan (Charkhi Dadri) – 493 marks

Third Place: Manju – Oxford Public Senior Secondary School, Matlauda (Hisar) – 492 marks

HBSE Class 12 Commerce Stream Topper List 2026

First Place (Joint):

Tamanna – S.D. Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Narwana (Jind) – 494 marks

Janvi – Model K.M. Senior Secondary School, Dhangra (Fatehabad) – 494 marks

Second Place (Joint):

Tanisha – Hindu Kanya Senior Secondary School (Sonipat) – 493 marks

Bhavna – Gramin Senior Secondary School, Chhara (Jhajjar) – 493 marks

Kamakshi – New Happy Senior Secondary School (Yamunanagar) – 493 marks

Third Place (Joint):

Lakshya Kumar – Jind – 492 marks

Dhriti – Jind – 492 marks

Anshika – Jind – 492 marks

Sneha – Bhiwani – 492 marks

Bharti – Sonipat – 492 marks

Navneet – Palwal – 492 marks

Steps to check the result

Students can access their results online through the official HBSE website:

Step 1: Visit the official HBSE website

Step 2: Click on the HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link

Step 3: Enter roll number and required credentials

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: View and download the provisional marksheet