HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 84.67%

HBSE Class 12 Result Date 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HBSE Class 12 Result 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official website of BSEH using their roll number. The HBSE Class 12 examinations were held from February 26 to March 20, 2026.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Pass Percentage Highlights

Overall Pass Percentage (Regular Candidates): 84.67%

Total Students Appeared: 2,42,856

Total Students Passed: 2,05,618

Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

Girls: 87.97%

Boys: 81.45%

Difference: Girls outperformed boys by 6.52 percentage points.

Stream-Wise Pass Percentage

Science: 90.08% (Highest)

Commerce: 88.20%

Arts: 82.60%

Area-Wise Pass Percentage

Rural Areas: 84.98%

Urban Areas: 83.91%

School-Wise Pass Percentage

Private Schools: 87.94%

Government Schools: 82.44%

Other Categories

Self-Study Candidates: 69.57%

Private Candidates: 69.57% (1,838 passed out of 2,642 appeared)

Year-Wise Comparison

2026: 84.67%

2024: 85.31%

2023: 81.65%

2022: 87.08%

2021: 100%

HBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Steps To Check the Result

Candidates can check out the steps below for the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Results:

Step 1: Visit the HBSE Official website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘HBSE 12th Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter roll number and required details

Step 4: Submit the information

Step 5: Download and save your result