HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared At bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here

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HBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). Students who took the board exams can use their roll number to see their results on the BSEH website. The dates of the HBSE Class 12 exams were February 26–March 20, 2026.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Key Dates

HBSE Class 12 Result Date 2026: May 17, 2026

HBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2026: February 26 to March 20, 2026

HBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps To Check the Result

For the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Results, candidates can follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in, the official HBSE website.

Step 2: Select "HBSE 12th Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter the necessary information and roll number.

Step 4: Send in the data

Step 5: Save and download your outcome

HBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Details Mentioned

The scorecard will contain important details related to the student’s examination performance, including the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score obtained, pass or fail status, and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it and immediately report any discrepancy to the concerned authorities.