HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Out; Rechecking And Re-evaluation Window Opens At bseh.org.in; Apply Within 20 Days

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani, has announced the Class 10 Secondary (Academic) Annual Examination results for the February/March 2026 session today, May 14, 2026. Along with the release of the results, the board has also opened the online application process for rechecking, re-evaluation, and obtaining photocopies of answer sheets.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks or believe there may have been an error in the evaluation process can submit requests through the board’s official website, bseh.org.in .

As per the official notification released, Candidates wishing to apply for revaluation or rechecking of answer books must apply online via the official website within 20 days of the result declaration.

Direct Link To Check Notification

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Rechecking and Re-evaluation Details

According to the official press note, all students—including those who have failed or want to improve their scores and can apply online for the following:

Rechecking of answer sheets

Re-evaluation of marks

Photocopy of evaluated answer books

The board has specified that applications must be submitted within 20 days from the date of result declaration, i.e., by early June 2026. This facility is especially useful for students who narrowly missed passing marks or feel their answer sheets may not have been evaluated accurately

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Pass Percentage

This year, the board recorded a strong overall performance among regular candidates.

Regular Candidates

Total appeared: 2,76,640

Total passed: 2,47,860

Pass percentage: 89.60%

Compartment candidates: 22,579

Private (Self-Study) Candidates

Total appeared: 4,556

Total passed: 3,190

Failed: 1,366

Pass percentage: 70.02%

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check Scorecard

Students can follow these steps to download their marks sheet online:

Visit the official website: bseh.org.in

Click on the “Secondary Examination Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Select the relevant examination category.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click on the “Search” button.

View your result and download the marks sheet for future use.

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker .

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: What Happens After Re-evaluation?

Once the rechecking or re-evaluation process is completed, any revised marks will be updated by the board. Students are advised to read all instructions carefully before submitting the application, as the decision after re-evaluation will be considered final.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Supplementary Exam Schedule

The board has not yet released any separate notification regarding compartment or supplementary examinations. Students who have been placed in the compartment category should regularly visit the official website for updates.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Important Advice for Students

Before applying for rechecking or re-evaluation, students should:

Review their marks carefully.

Check the official fee and eligibility criteria.

Submit applications within the prescribed deadline.

Keep a copy of the application confirmation for future reference.

The release of the re-evaluation window provides students with an opportunity to ensure their answer sheets have been assessed accurately and gives them a chance to improve their academic record if any discrepancies are found.