 HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Likely On May 16-17 At bseh.org.in; Check More Details Here
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HomeEducationHBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Likely On May 16-17 At bseh.org.in; Check More Details Here

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Likely On May 16-17 At bseh.org.in; Check More Details Here

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is likely to announce the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 between May 16 and 17. Students can check their results on the BSEH official website using their roll number. The scorecard will include subject-wise marks, total marks, and pass/fail status.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
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HBSE Result Date 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on May 16 - 17, 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official website of BSEH using their roll number. The HBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 25 to April 1, 2026.

HBSE Result Date 2026: Key Dates

HBSE Class 10 Result Date 2026: May 14, 2026

HBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2026: February 25 to April 1, 2026

HBSE Result Date 2026: Steps To Check the Result

Candidates can check out the steps below for the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Results:

Step 1: Visit the HBSE Official website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the 'HBSE 10th Result 2026' link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and required details

Step 4: Submit the information

Step 5: Download and save your result

HBSE Result Date 2026: Details Mentioned

Student's Name

Roll Number

Subject-Wise Marks

Total Score

Pass/Fail Status

Qualifying Status

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