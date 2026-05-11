HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Likely On May 16-17 At bseh.org.in; Check More Details Here

HBSE Result Date 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on May 16 - 17, 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official website of using their roll number. The HBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 25 to April 1, 2026.
HBSE Result Date 2026: Key Dates
HBSE Class 10 Result Date 2026: May 14, 2026
HBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2026: February 25 to April 1, 2026
HBSE Result Date 2026: Steps To Check the Result
Candidates can check out the steps below for the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Results:
Step 1: Visit the HBSE Official website at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the 'HBSE 10th Result 2026' link.
Step 3: Enter roll number and required details
Step 4: Submit the information
Step 5: Download and save your result
HBSE Result Date 2026: Details Mentioned
Student's Name
Roll Number
Subject-Wise Marks
Total Score
Pass/Fail Status
Qualifying Status