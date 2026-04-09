HBSE 12th Improvement Result 2026 Out At bseh.org.in; Check Haryana Board Scores Here

Haryana HBSE 12th Improvement Result 2026: The Senior Secondary Improvement Result 2026 for the January session exams has been made public by the Board of School Education Haryana. Candidates who took the 2026 Haryana Board Special Marks Improvement test can now view the 2026 HBSE 12th exam results. The bseh.org.in result 2026 link has been activated by the board. To download a provisional marksheet, students must enter their roll number, registration number, or personal information.

Direct link to check the result

Haryana HBSE 12th Improvement Result 2026: Steps to check the result

To obtain the 2026 Haryana Board 12th Improvement Results, students must complete the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Select "main page."

Step 3: Select "Result Live: Senior Secondary Examination (Special Improvement)." "January 2026 Exam Results" link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number, or personal information.

Step 5: Get the outcome in PDF format.

Direct link to check the result

Haryana HBSE 12th Improvement Result 2026: Statistics

The Senior Secondary (Academic) exam was taken by 2,620 applicants in total, and 2,572 of them improved their scores. For normal students, the pass rate was 99.96%, while for open school students, it was 100%.