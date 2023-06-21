Haryana To Allot 3 Acres Land To National Institute of Design Kurukshetra

Govt provided 3 Acres Land To National Institute of Design | Equinix (Representational Pic)

The Haryana government will allocate an additional three acres to the National Institute of Design (NID) at Umri in Kurukshetra. The addition will mean that the NID will have a campus of 23 acres. This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by chief secretary (CS), Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday.

The CS said this land will be utilised for the construction of a hostel and other building blocks to facilitate the expansion of the institute. He said that out of three acres, two acres will be provided by the development and panchayats department while the remaining acre will be contributed by the Government Polytechnic, Umri.

The chief secretary emphasized the importance of providing necessary resources and facilities to educational institutions like NID. This step will contribute to creating an environment conducive to innovation and creativity, enabling students to excel in the field of design.

He also emphasized exploring the feasibility of constructing an underpass for the convenient movement of students to and from the institute gate. The chief secretary directed the concerned officials to visit the institute, hold a meeting with the director of NID, and address any prevailing issues promptly.