 Haryana To Allot 3 Acres Land To National Institute of Design Kurukshetra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana To Allot 3 Acres Land To National Institute of Design Kurukshetra

Haryana To Allot 3 Acres Land To National Institute of Design Kurukshetra

This land will be utilised for the construction of a hostel and other building blocks to facilitate the expansion of the institute. Out of three acres, two acres will be provided by the development and panchayats department while the remaining acre will be contributed by the Government Polytechnic, Umri.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Govt provided 3 Acres Land To National Institute of Design | Equinix (Representational Pic)

The Haryana government will allocate an additional three acres to the National Institute of Design (NID) at Umri in Kurukshetra. The addition will mean that the NID will have a campus of 23 acres. This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by chief secretary (CS), Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday.

The CS said this land will be utilised for the construction of a hostel and other building blocks to facilitate the expansion of the institute. He said that out of three acres, two acres will be provided by the development and panchayats department while the remaining acre will be contributed by the Government Polytechnic, Umri.

Read Also
School of Design, Media and Creative Arts by Jain University offers student-centric courses 
article-image

The chief secretary emphasized the importance of providing necessary resources and facilities to educational institutions like NID. This step will contribute to creating an environment conducive to innovation and creativity, enabling students to excel in the field of design.

He also emphasized exploring the feasibility of constructing an underpass for the convenient movement of students to and from the institute gate. The chief secretary directed the concerned officials to visit the institute, hold a meeting with the director of NID, and address any prevailing issues promptly.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Haryana To Allot 3 Acres Land To National Institute of Design Kurukshetra

Haryana To Allot 3 Acres Land To National Institute of Design Kurukshetra

BMC To Run 3 More CBSE Schools From Academic Year 2023-2024

BMC To Run 3 More CBSE Schools From Academic Year 2023-2024

30,000 Jobs In One Year, Not Even Single Appointment Challenged In Court: Punjab CM

30,000 Jobs In One Year, Not Even Single Appointment Challenged In Court: Punjab CM

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Likely To Increase Seats; JoSAA Counseling 2023 Begins

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Likely To Increase Seats; JoSAA Counseling 2023 Begins

Rajasthan: ED Arrests School Teacher in REET Paper leak Money-Laundering Case

Rajasthan: ED Arrests School Teacher in REET Paper leak Money-Laundering Case