Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper

Haryana: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper | Representative image

The severe crisis of unemployment was seen in Haryana when more than 46,000 postgraduates and undergraduates applied for the contract job of a sweeper with the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRN). In addition, 117,144 students who completed their studies up to Class 12 also applied for the job.

According to HKRN data, 39,990 graduates and over 6,112 postgraduates applied for the position, which pays about ₹15,000 a month, between August 6 and September 2 of this year, reported Hindustan Times.

The role involves cleaning offices of government ministries, boards, corporations, and civic authorities in Haryana as a sweeper. According to the job details, the monthly salary of those selected is Rs 15,000.

Thus, an overwhelming number of highly qualified applicants have submitted applications to the state government's outsourcing agency.

“Individuals applying for the contractual sweepers job on the HKRN website have to give an undertaking that while applying for the job activity of safai karamchari or sweeper they have carefully read the job description which is to clean, sweep and remove garbage from public areas, roads and buildings. They also have to give their consent that if selected they will be posted only in their home district,’’ told an official to Hindustan Times.

People struck by unemployment

Many of the people who have applied for the job have been struggling to find one since many years now and those who does complained that the salary offered in this position is better than what they usually earn.

Auxillary nursing midwife Manisha and her husband 31-year-old Danish Kumar, a BEd graduate, who reside in Charkhi Dadri, also stated that they are jobless and open to taking on contract work, reported HT.

"I am more suited for a computer operator’s job as I have received formal computer training. As of now I earn a bit by filling up online forms of people on my laptop and get ₹50 per form," HT quoted Kumar.