Haryana Open School Exam 2024 Re-registration Deadline Extended to Dec 17

The re-registration process for the Haryana Open School Exam 2024, catering to classes 10th and 12th, has been initiated, offering a second opportunity for candidates who missed the initial deadline. The Board of School Education Haryana has extended the last date for application submission to December 17, providing additional time for interested candidates to complete the registration process.

Deadline Extended

Earlier, the deadline for application submission was November 30, but recognizing the challenges faced by some students, the board has granted an extension. This re-registration initiative is designed to accommodate those who, for various reasons, were unable to register for the board examinations within the stipulated timeframe.

To apply for the Haryana Open School Exam 2024 for classes 10th and 12th, candidates need to visit the official website of the board at bseh.org.in. The registration process re-commenced on December 8, allowing students to complete their applications until the extended deadline of December 17. For individuals who had initiated the registration process but were yet to pay the fee, there is still an opportunity to finalize their registration by completing the payment before the December 17 deadline.

Application Fee And Late Fee

Candidates registering for the class 10th and 12th board exams are required to pay the standard application fee along with a late fee of Rs 1000. This late fee is applicable due to the extension granted beyond the initial deadline.

Step-by-Step Registration Process

Step 1. Visit the official website bseh.org.in.

Step 2. Navigate to the 'Open School Registration' section.

Step 3. Enter the necessary information as prompted.

Step 4. Complete the registration by providing a photograph, signature, and other required details.

Step 5. Conclude the application process by submitting the prescribed fee.

Application Form Correction Window

Candidates should be mindful that if any errors are made while filling out the application form, corrections can be made by paying the prescribed fee. However, this correction window is only available within the specified dates. Once the deadline passes, no further modifications to the application will be allowed.

Therefore, candidates are advised to ensure accuracy during the application process and take advantage of the correction opportunity if needed before the designated date.