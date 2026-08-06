Haryana HTET Result 2026 Declared At bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here

Haryana HTET Result 2026: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Result 2026 has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), and applicants may verify their eligibility status and obtain their scorecards from the official website. The evaluation process for applicants seeking teaching eligibility in Haryana's public and private schools was concluded with the announcement of the results on August 5.

By entering their registration information, candidates who took the test can now view their scorecards online. In addition to the results, BSEH has released the biometric verification schedule, which will take place at specific district centres for eligible applicants from August 10 to August 12, 2026.

Direct link to check the result

HTET Result 2026: Important Dates

Online application starts: December 24, 2025

Last date to apply: January 5, 2026

Exam city intimation slip: June 25, 2026

PGT admit card: July 1, 2026

PRT and TGT admit cards: July 2, 2026

HTET examination: July 4 and 5, 2026

Provisional answer key: July 6, 2026

Objection window: July 6 to 9, 2026

Result declaration: August 5, 2026

Biometric verification: August 10 to 12, 2026

Haryana HTET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the BSEH website.

Step 2: Select the link for the HTET Result 2026 or Score Card.

Step 3: Type in your date of birth, roll number, or registration number.

Step 4: Enter the information to see the outcome.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and print it out for document verification and future hiring.

Direct link to check the result

HTET 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Level I – Primary Teacher (PRT):

Candidates should have passed Class 12.

A Diploma in Education (D.El.Ed./equivalent) is required as prescribed.

Level II – Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT):

Candidates should have a graduate degree.

B.Ed. or the prescribed teacher-training qualification is required.

Level III – Post Graduate Teacher (PGT):

Candidates should have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject.

B.Ed. is required.

Age limit: There is no upper age limit for appearing in HTET.

HTET 2026: Qualifying Criteria

General category: Candidates need to score at least 60% marks to qualify.

SC/ST/OBC categories: Candidates need to score at least 55% marks to qualify.

The qualifying percentage applies to the HTET examination, while educational qualifications determine whether a candidate is eligible to appear for a particular level.

Haryana HTET Result 2026: What's next?

In order to finish the certification procedure, BSEH has encouraged eligible candidates to show up for biometric verification on the designated dates.

Additionally, candidates should keep an eye on the official website for any updates about eligibility certificates and upcoming teacher recruiting processes.