Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Releasing Today At bseh.org.in; Check Details Here

HBSE Class 10 Result | Website (https://bseh.org.in/all-results)

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026 will be released today, May 14, 2026, by the Board of School Education (BSE), Haryana, on their official websites at results.bseh.org.in and bseh.org.in. Students can use the information, such as roll number and birthdate, to view their HBSE 10th grade results for 2026.

Results can be available via DigiLocker, SMS services, and the UMANG app in addition to the official websites. The dates of the Haryana Board Class 10th exams were February 26–March 20, 2026.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can use the instructions below to download their Haryana Board class 10 scores for 2026:

Step 1: Go to results.bseh.org.in and bseh.org.in, the BSE's official websites.

Step 2: Select "HBSE Secondary Result 2026" and provide your birthdate and roll number.

Step 3: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The screen will display the Haryana Class 10 tentative marksheet 2026.

Step 5: Download the 2026 HBSE Class 10 scorecards, then print the results for your records.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to the result via SMS

Open the SMS or messaging app on your mobile phone.

Type the message in this format: RESULTHB10 Roll Number

Example: RESULTHB10 1234567

Send the SMS to 56263.

The Haryana Board Class 10 result 2026 will be sent to your mobile number via SMS.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

The student's name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, parents' names, school name, subject-specific marks, total marks earned, grades, division, and qualifying status (pass/fail) will all be listed on the marksheet. The date of the result declaration, theory and practical grades, and other formal information may also be included.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Passing criteria

Students must receive at least 33% in each topic in order to pass the HBSE Class 10 exam. Students must often pass both portions independently for courses that have both theoretical and practical components. In a 100-point course, passing requires at least 33 points, but the theory portion of an 80-point paper usually requires about 26 points.

