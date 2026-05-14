Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Overall Pass Rate Stands At 89.60%; Girls Outshine Boys

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026 has been released today, May 14, 2026, by the Board of School Education (BSE), Haryana, on their official websites at results.bseh.org.in and bseh.org.in. Students can use their login crednetials, such as roll number and birthdate, to view their HBSE 10th grade results for 2026.

Results can be available via DigiLocker, SMS services, and the UMANG app in addition to the official websites. The dates of the Haryana Board Class 10th exams were February 26–March 20, 2026.

The Overall pass percentage stands at 89.60%.

🎉 Results Declared!

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani

Class X Result 2026 is now available on the DigiLocker Result Page.

Access your results instantly with secure and verified digital documents.



Check now: https://t.co/nmrcVm9cvy



Best wishes to all students… pic.twitter.com/N4ux96zVF5 — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 14, 2026

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.60% in the Class 10 Result 2026. The pass percentage for self-study/private candidates stood at 70.02%. Girls once again outperformed boys in the examination. Out of 1,33,530 girls who appeared for the exam, 1,22,367 passed, taking the girls’ pass percentage to 91.64%. In comparison, 1,25,493 boys passed out of 1,43,110 candidates, resulting in a pass percentage of 87.69%. The performance gap between girls and boys stood at 3.95 percentage points.

Key Highlights

Overall Pass Percentage: 89.60%

Self-Study/Private Candidates Pass Percentage: 70.02%

Girls Appeared: 1,33,530

Girls Passed: 1,22,367

Girls’ Pass Percentage: 91.64%

Boys Appeared: 1,43,110

Boys Passed: 1,25,493

Boys’ Pass Percentage: 87.69%

Performance Gap (Girls vs Boys): 3.95 percentage points

Result Trend: Girls outperformed boys for another consecutive year.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can use the instructions below to download their Haryana Board class 10 scores for 2026:

Step 1: Visit results.bseh.org.in and bseh.org.in, the BSE's official websites.

Step 2: Select "HBSE Secondary Result 2026" and enter your birthdate and roll number.

Step 3: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The Haryana Class 10 tentative marksheet 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the 2026 HBSE Class 10 scorecards and print the results for your records.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS or messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: RESULTHB10 Roll Number

Step 3: Example: RESULTHB10 1234567

Step 4: Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 5: The Haryana Board Class 10 results 2026 will be sent to your mobile number via SMS.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

The student's name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, parents' names, school name, subject-specific marks, total marks earned, grades, division, and qualifying status (pass/fail) will all be listed on the marksheet. The date of the result declaration, theory and practical grades, and other formal information may also be included.