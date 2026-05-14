Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT At bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Board of School Education (BSE), Haryana, has published the Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026 on its official websites, results.bseh.org.in and bseh.org.in. Students can view their HBSE 10th grade results for 2026 using the details, including roll number and birthdate.

In addition to the official websites, results can be accessed through DigiLocker, SMS services, and the UMANG app.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can download their Haryana Board class 10 results for 2026 by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the BSE, results.bseh.org.in and bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Choose "HBSE Secondary Result 2026" and enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The Haryana Class 10 tentative marksheet 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Print the results for your records after downloading the 2026 HBSE Class 10 scorecards.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the messaging app or SMS.

Step 2: Enter the message using this format: Roll Number for RESULTHB10

Step 3: For instance, RESULTHB10 1234567

Step 4: Text 56263 with the message.

Step 5: Your mobile number will receive an SMS with the Haryana Board Class 10 result 2026.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

The student's name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, parents' names, school name, subject-specific marks, total marks earned, grades, division, and qualifying status (pass/fail) will all be listed on the marksheet. The date of the result declaration, theory and practical grades, and other formal information may also be included.