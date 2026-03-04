Haryana Government Mulls NEET-Based Merit Admissions For Physiotherapy, Nursing & Paramedical Courses For 2026-27; Check Official Notice Here 

NEET UG 2026: The Haryana government has issued a notification stating that it is currently considering admissions to undergraduate degree courses in nursing, physiotherapy, and paramedical programs for the academic year 2026-27 based on the merit of NEET (UG)-2026 in all government and private nursing/physiotherapy and paramedical institutions.

According to the notification posted on the official website, candidates interested and eligible for nursing, physiotherapy, and paramedical programs who wish to seek admission should apply for NEET (UG)-2026. They are advised to submit their application forms before the deadline, March 8, 2026. Candidates can apply through NTA's official web portal, https://neet.nta.nic.in.

It further stated that “This notice is issued in the larger interest of students to ensure so that they do not miss the opportunity of consideration for admission based on NEET (UG)–2026 merit in case it is adopted by the State Government."

Candidates should also visit the NEET UG 2026 official website, neet.nta.nic.in, the Department's website, dmer.haryana.gov.in, and Pt. BD Sharma UHS, Rohtak, i.e., uhsr.ac.in, for more information.

Certain Haryana Universities, Such As Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University Of Health Sciences, Rohtak have also shared this notification on their official website.