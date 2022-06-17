e-Paper Get App

Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: BSEH to announce class 10 result today, know how to check at bseh.org.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

The Haryana Board of School Education will release the Class 10 results for the 2022 board exams today, June 17. For nearly 3.25 lakh students, the Haryana Board, BSEH Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 3 p.m. The official website — bseh.org.in — will host the BSEH Class 10 result 2022. From March 30 to April 20, 2022, the Haryana Board 10th exam was held.

Here's how to check:

  1. Go to the official website- bseh.org.in

  2. Select BSEH 10th result 2022 link.

  3. Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

  4. HBSE 12th result 2022 will be displayed.

  5. Download HBSE 12th scorecard, take a print out for further references.

This year, 87.08 percent of students passed the Haryna Board's BSEH 12th exam 2022, according to the results released on June 15.

