Haryana Assembly Elections: Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed On These Dates In October

The schools and colleges in Haryana will remain closed during the upcoming assembly elections as declared by the state government. This closure applies to all educational institutions including government-aided and private.

The Haryana Assembly Elections are scheduled to be conducted in a single day on October 5, 2024. However, since a number of schools and colleges will be used to conduct the assembly polls, they will also remain shut a day prior so that the preparation can be done for the polls the next day.

As a result, the schools and colleges will remain closed on October 4 and October 5, 2024, according to multiple media reports. The intention behind the closure is to make sure that polling stations are prepared ahead of time.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has announced that all schools, both public and private, in the district will be closed for two days due to the Assembly Elections. The district education officer and district elementary education officer have been directed to ensure that the rules are followed.

Garg further added that all the teachers and officers who have been assigned the duties of the election and must report at their respective polling locations on the assigned day(s). Following their arrival, they will be escorted to the voting stations, as per the media reports.

Amid the concerns about the exams scheduled on October 4, the Directorate of Education, Haryana, has notified that the exams have been rescheduled to October 9, 2024. Candidates appearing for the said exams should make a note of this change. It is important for the stakeholders to stay in touch with their respective educational institutions and verify the holiday and changes.