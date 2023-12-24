Harvard Graduate's Ordeal: Lyft Driver Absconds With Luggage And Vital Belongings En Route To Airport; CEO Responds

Harvard Graduate's Ordeal: Lyft Driver Absconds with Luggage and Vital Belongings En Route to Airport |

A distressing incident unfolded in Boston as an Indian woman, Shreya Verma, found herself stranded after a Lyft driver absconded with her luggage and crucial belongings en route to the airport. Sharing her ordeal on LinkedIn, Verma, a recent graduate from the Harvard Graduate School of Design, detailed the shocking event that occurred as she was heading to Logan International Airport to catch a flight to India to be with her cancer-stricken father.

In her LinkedIn post, Verma explained, "Yesterday, at 6 PM, I booked a ride to Boston airport. Shockingly, after loading my luggage, the driver abruptly canceled, leaving with all my belongings, including my passport, VISA, OPT/EAD Card, and vital documents, resulting in a devastating loss of $30,000."

Despite reaching out to Lyft's customer service for assistance, Verma expressed frustration at the lack of information about the driver, exacerbating the challenges she was already facing. She urgently implored Lyft to contact the driver for the immediate return of her belongings and stressed the importance of providing ride details to the Cambridge Police Department for legal proceedings.

Verma criticized Lyft for its apparent lack of empathy and called for swift assistance, warning that she might resort to legal action if her plea went unanswered. In response, Lyft CEO David Risher acknowledging the severity of the situation commented on the post, "Very sorry you’re going through this, Shreya Verma. That’s absolutely awful. Our team is on it."