Harpic Takes Measures To Educate Students On Toilet Habits; Unveils 'Sanitation Hygiene Education Framework' | Representative Image

New Delhi: Harpic, the leading brand in the lavatory care category, unveiled a special kit based on the 'Sanitation Hygiene Education Framework' in collaboration with Sesame Workshop India Trust. The innovative 'Swoosh Germs Away!' kit has been designed in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP, 2020) and National Curriculum Framework (2022) to support Harpic's Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign.

The aim of this unique kit is to enhance awareness and cultivate healthy toilet habits in young children, thereby instilling in them the importance of “sanitation for good health”.



As part of the program, Harpic and Sesame Workshop India Trust will distribute kits to 17 lakh children in the Ashramshalas of Puri, Odisha. These kits, featuring 3D pop-up books, 3D jigsaw puzzles, and an activity booklet, will be presented with the help of Sesame's beloved characters Elmo, Chamki, Neela Jaadugar, and KK Kitanu.

The initiative is part of Harpic's mission to ensure “safer toilets for all” and will provide the children with the knowledge to become young ambassadors who understand the importance of cleanliness and hygiene. In addition, they will be encouraged to take the pledge to keep toilets clean for the next person, with the opportunity to be recognised as 'Swachhta Champions'.



The kit is specially designed to transcend the language barrier and promote positive behaviour among school children through the power of storytelling. Sesame Workshop’s colorful and furry muppet characters are loved by children and applauded globally, for championing ways of addressing the critical issues concerning children.

The curriculum developed for the program is aimed at fostering a love for storytelling while encouraging positive values and behaviours. In line with the objective of the Harpic Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign, the framework is based on 3 key pillars - access, usage and maintenance, and focuses on spreading the message of: having a safe toile -a right, using a safe toilet- a habit, and driving behaviour change - maintaining it safe.

