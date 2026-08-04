Hardoi Tragedy: Class 9 Student Killed After Electric Pole Falls On Her Head; DCM Driver Detained And Probe Underway

Hardoi: A 14-year-old Class 9 student was killed after an electricity pole collapsed on her in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district when an overhead power cable became entangled with a goods vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on August 2 in Vihagawa village under the jurisdiction of the Behta Gokul Police Station. The victim, identified as Ragini Shukla, daughter of Ajay Kumar Shukla, had stepped out to buy groceries with her friend when the accident took place.

🚨 TRAGIC INCIDENT | Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: A Class 9 schoolgirl was killed after an electricity pole suddenly collapsed on her while she was returning home from a grocery store with her friend. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, while the other girl narrowly escaped. pic.twitter.com/nJo2NhQD90 — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) August 4, 2026

According to media reports, a DCM goods truck loaded with animal feed had arrived at a nearby shop for unloading. As the driver moved the vehicle, an overhead electricity wire became caught on the truck's metal frame. The force of the pull caused an electricity pole to bend, snap and fall onto the road.

Ragini and her friend, Kamini, were passing by at that moment. While Kamini managed to move away after noticing the pole falling, Ragini reportedly froze in fear and was struck by the collapsing pole, sustaining fatal injuries.

Following the accident, bystanders initially hesitated to approach the victim due to fears of electrocution. Locals later used a bamboo pole to lift the fallen electricity pole and pull the teenager out from underneath it. However, she had already succumbed to her injuries.

She was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Bawan, where doctors declared her dead.

Police Statement

In an official statement shared on social media, Hardoi Police said, "On August 2, 2026, at around 5:00 pm, information was received that in Vihagawa village under the Behta Gokul Police Station limits, a DCM vehicle collided with an electricity pole due to the driver's alleged negligence, causing the pole to break and fall. Ragini Shukla, aged about 14 years, sustained serious injuries after being crushed under the pole. She was taken to CHC Bawan, where doctors declared her dead."

दिनांक 02/08/2026 को समय 5:00 बजे शाम को सूचना प्राप्त हुई की थाना बेहटा गोकुल क्षेत्रांतर्गत ग्राम विहगंवा मे एक डीसीएम गाड़ी चालक की लापरवाही से बिजली के खंभे से टकरा गई, जिससे बिजली का एक खंभा टूट कर गिर गया जिसके नीचे दबकर रागिनी शुक्ला पुत्री अजय कुमार शुक्ला उम्र करीब 14… pic.twitter.com/s2xqcVjCVv — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) August 3, 2026

The police further stated that the local police took custody of the body, completed the panchayatnama proceedings as per protocol, and sent it to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

They added that the DCM vehicle has been seized, and the driver has been detained for questioning. Based on the complaint received, a case has been registered under the relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway.

The statement was issued by Area Officer Harpalpur, Praveen Kumar.