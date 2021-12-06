Hanoi makes a last minute alteration to high school opening

The Vietnamese capital of Hanoi made a last-minute alteration to the previously scheduled high school reopening on Monday. Given the high number of Covid-19 community transmissions, the city decided to cancel the reopening to avoid risks.

According to the Xinhua news agency, under the new guidance of Hanoi's Department of Education and Training, only 12th graders will return to school on Monday, with 50% of them attending in-person courses on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and the rest on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The city authorized all high schools in low-risk zones that serve kids in grades 10 to 12 to reopen on Monday after seven months of closures, according to an earlier plan announced on December 3 that was later scrapped.

Except for kindergartens, students in other grades will continue to learn online, and kindergartens will remain closed.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 06:43 PM IST