Guwahati: School Bus Hits & Killed One Student; Driver Absconds From Spot

Representational Pic |

Guwahati: A tragic accident occurred here early in the morning where a school girl was killed after being hit by a school bus. The incident was reported near the Ganeshguri area in Assam's Guwahati. The victim has been identified as Priya Kumari, a Class-11 student from Little Flower School. Priya was pillion riding with her elder sister when the bus hit the scooty resulting in the death of the girl.

Her sister sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment. The bus driver of the registered vehicle is currently on the run. As per the initial reports Immediately after the student was hit, the bus driver didn’t stop the vehicle but absconded from the spot.

Read Also Guwahati accident: Committee to submit report of all engineering colleges in Assam

On the other hand, one of the key reasons that citizens who witnessed the accident stated behind the accident, is the damaged road conditions. The road was under construction. No barriers were being put across the damaged part. According to reports, soon after the incident, the absconding bus driver Bipul Boro gets arrested by Basistha Police

Reports include a bus bearing registration number ‘AS-01-PC-7411’ belonging to Royal Global School was involved in the hit-and-run case. The police is currently investigating the matter.