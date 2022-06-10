Guru Nanak Dev University CET: Application for BEd admission 2022 begins, check details |

The online application process for admission to the BEd programme at Guru Nanak Dev University has begun. Candidates who want to apply for BEd admission in colleges affiliated with Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Punjab University, Chandigarh can do so on the official website, punjabbedadmissions.org. For admission to the BEd programme, candidates must take the Common Entrance Test (CET). The deadline for submitting online forms and the application fee for BEd admission is June 28, 2022.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) will only include objective type questions. The exam will be conducted in both English and Punjabi. English is required for all students, but candidates will have the option of choosing either Punjabi or Hindi based on their matriculation profile.

The Guru Nanak Dev University admit card for the BEd CET will be available by July 12, 2022. The entrance exam is scheduled for July 24, 2022. The minimum qualifying marks for general category candidates in CET will be 25%, while it will be 20% for SC/ST candidates.