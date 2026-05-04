GUJCET Result 2026 LIVE On gujcet.gseb.org; Candidates Can Check Scores Online

Gujarat GUJCET Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, announces the GUJCET results. Candidates who took the GUJCET exam can see their results on the official website. Candidates can access their GUJCET results by logging in to gujcet.gseb.org using their roll number.

On April 6, the preliminary answer keys were made available. On March 29, 2026, the GUJCET 2026 exam was held.

Direct link to check the result

Gujarat GUJCET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

To view and download the GUJCET scorecard, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to the official GUJCET result 2026 website, gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Enter your six-digit seat number in the designated field to log in, then click "Submit."

Step 3: A PDF version of the GUJCET scorecard will be displayed.

Step 4: Download the output after carefully reviewing every element.

Direct link to check the result

Gujarat GUJCET Result 2026: Passing criteria

Students taking the GUJCET general category must score at least 45% overall, or 54 out of 120 points, in order to be admitted. Applicants from Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) must meet a qualifying criteria of 40%, or 48 out of 120 points.

Gujarat GUJCET Result 2026: What's next?

Student should carefully review details like the rank and grades after downloading the scorecard. Following the announcement of the results, the test organization will release the GUJCET merit list, which determines eligibility for the next phase. Students whose names appear on the merit list will be invited to participate in the GUJCET counselling process in 2026 for admission to Gujarati engineering and pharmacy programs.

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) will publish the merit list in June 2026. GUJCET results will be given 40% of the weight in this list, while Class 12 PCM scores would receive 60%. The engineering and pharmacy admissions counselling process in Gujarat is scheduled to begin in May or June of 2026.