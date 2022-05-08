GUJCET result 2022 to be out soon, here's how to check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to soon release the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) for 2022.

GUJCET is an annual entrance examination for those who want to pursue undergraduate level professional courses at participating institutions throughout Gujarat.

The examination for this year, which is GUCET 2022, was held on April 18.

The provisional answer key for GUJCET 2022 was declared by GSHSEB, was released on gsebeservice.com .

A provisional answer key means, that if the candidates have any objections regarding the answer key, they can submit them to the board, following which the board will release the final answer key.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 05:56 PM IST