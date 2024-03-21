GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024 Released On gujcet.gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has informed that the hall ticket for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 is now available on its official website. The GUJCET exam, originally scheduled for April 2, has been rescheduled to March 31 to avoid overlapping with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam 2024. Candidates are advised to take note of this updated date and make the necessary preparations accordingly.

Downloading GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024:

Visit the official website of GUJCET 2024 at gujcet.gseb.org.

Click on the link "Click here to Download GUJCET 2024 Hall Ticket."

Candidates will be directed to another page.

Enter login credentials, including the application number, in the provided field.

The GUJCET 2024 admit card containing essential details such as the candidate’s name, exam date, examination centre, date of birth, parents’ name, and exam day guidelines will be displayed.

Download the hall ticket and retain it for future reference.

Candidates are urged to thoroughly review the instructions on the GUJCET admit card 2024 and ensure they adhere to the designated time mentioned for the examination.

GUJCET 2024 Exam Pattern:

Duration: Three hours.

Each section comprises 40 questions, with students allotted 60 minutes per section.

Scoring: Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, with a deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.

Mediums: The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, and Gujarati.

As the GUJCET 2024 draws near, it is advised for candidates to acquaint themselves with the exam format and manage their study time accordingly. Now that the hall ticket has been issued and the exam structure has been explained, students can concentrate on their studies and approach the test with assurance.

