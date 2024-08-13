 GUJCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGUJCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

GUJCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

In order to claim their seats in self-financing institutes with no application fees, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups must provide a "free ship card" to the relevant institution.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
GUJCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside | Freepik Image

For the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024, the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat has released the results of the second round of seat distribution. Students who registered for counselling can visit the official website, gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, to view the round 2 seat allocation results.

In order to claim their seats in self-financing institutes with no application fees, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups must provide a "free ship card" to the relevant institution. The candidate will have to pay the institute's related fees if this card is not given.

How to check?

-Visit the acpc.gujarat.gov.in official website.
-Click the link to view the GUJCET 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on the homepage.
-A login screen will be displayed to you.
-Type in the necessary login information.

FPJ Shorts
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift
Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!
Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!
Waiter Squeezes Lemon With Fork & Spoon In Viral Video, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions
Waiter Squeezes Lemon With Fork & Spoon In Viral Video, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials (VIDEO)
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials (VIDEO)
Read Also
GSEB Result 2018: Class 12 science stream results declared by GSHSEB, check results at gseb.org
article-image

-The outcome of the seat allocation will be shown on the screen.

-Save and download the outcome for later use.

How to withdraw admission?

Up until August 18, there is still time to opt out of the GUJCET 2024 round 2 seat allocation. A candidate must log in to your account, choose "admission details," and click the "admission withdraw" option within the allotted time frame in order to withdraw from the allotted admission. You can confirm by choosing "confirm withdraw" and providing the OTP sent to the registered mobile number. The official notification states that admissions are withdrawn or cancelled and cannot be reinstated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy...

IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy...

Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!

Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!

GUJCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

GUJCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

APSC Computer Operator Exam Scheduled for September 8; Admit Cards Awaited

APSC Computer Operator Exam Scheduled for September 8; Admit Cards Awaited

Indian Bank Now Hiring For 300 Local Bank Officers; Check Full Details Here

Indian Bank Now Hiring For 300 Local Bank Officers; Check Full Details Here