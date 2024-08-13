GUJCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside | Freepik Image

For the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024, the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat has released the results of the second round of seat distribution. Students who registered for counselling can visit the official website, gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, to view the round 2 seat allocation results.



In order to claim their seats in self-financing institutes with no application fees, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups must provide a "free ship card" to the relevant institution. The candidate will have to pay the institute's related fees if this card is not given.

How to check?



-Visit the acpc.gujarat.gov.in official website.

-Click the link to view the GUJCET 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on the homepage.

-A login screen will be displayed to you.

-Type in the necessary login information.

-The outcome of the seat allocation will be shown on the screen.

-Save and download the outcome for later use.

How to withdraw admission?



Up until August 18, there is still time to opt out of the GUJCET 2024 round 2 seat allocation. A candidate must log in to your account, choose "admission details," and click the "admission withdraw" option within the allotted time frame in order to withdraw from the allotted admission. You can confirm by choosing "confirm withdraw" and providing the OTP sent to the registered mobile number. The official notification states that admissions are withdrawn or cancelled and cannot be reinstated.