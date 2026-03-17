GUJCET Admit Card 2026 Out Now; Direct Link And Steps to Download Here

GUJCET 2026 Admit Card: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released a notification stating that it has released the GUJCET admit card 2026 today. Students can access the GUJCET 2026 hall ticket from gujcet.gsebht.in, gsebht. in, or gseb.org.

Schools can download the GUJCET 2026 Admit Card by using the student's registered mobile number or email ID and date of birth, or by name and date of birth and distribute them.

In case of any issues with the admit card, students and schools can reach out at the Technical helpline numbers at 8401292014, 8485992014

In addition to one photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, driver's license, or the original hall pass for the standard-12 exam, candidates must bring a printout of their GUJCET admit card. Once the admit card and photo ID proof have been verified, entry into the exam center will be granted. Students without an admit card will not be allowed entry.

GUJCET 2026 Admit Card: How to Download the GUJCET 2026 Admit Card

Go to the official website gsebservice.com or gujcet.gseb.org

Click on GUJCET 2026 admit card link mentioned on the homepage

Login using registered mobile number/email ID and date of birth/application number

GUJCET admit card download link will be displayed on screen upon login

Download and take its printout

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

GUJCET 2026 Admit Card: Exam Schedule

In addition to the GUJCET 2026 Admit Card Notification, the board has also released the GUJCET 2026 Time Schedule:

Paper 1: Physics & Chemistry

Entry to exam hall: 9:30 AM

Hall ticket checking & attendance: 9:30 AM – 9:45 AM

Distribution of question paper & answer sheet: 9:45 AM

Fill details: 9:50 AM – 9:55 AM

Open test booklet: 9:55 AM – 9:59 AM

Exam starts: 10:00 AM

Final entry allowed till: 10:00 AM

Exam ends: 12:00 Noon

Answer sheet submission: 12:01 PM – 12:05 PM

Recess: 12:06 PM – 1:09 PM

Paper 2: Biology

Entry to exam hall: 1:10 PM

Hall ticket checking & attendance: 1:10 PM – 1:25 PM

Distribution of question paper & answer sheet: 1:25 PM

Fill details: 1:30 PM – 1:35 PM

Open test booklet: 1:35 PM – 1:39 PM

Exam starts: 1:40 PM

Final entry allowed till: 1:40 PM

Exam ends: 2:40 PM

Answer sheet submission: 2:41 PM – 2:45 PM

Recess: 2:46 PM – 3:29 PM

Paper 3: Maths

Entry to exam hall: 3:30 PM

Hall ticket checking & attendance: 3:30 PM – 3:45 PM

Distribution of question paper & answer sheet: 3:45 PM

Fill details: 3:50 PM – 3:55 PM

Open test booklet: 3:55 PM – 3:59 PM

Exam starts: 4:00 PM

Final entry allowed till: 4:00 PM

Exam ends: 5:00 PM

Answer sheet submission: 5:01 PM – 5:05 PM

Check Official Notification Here