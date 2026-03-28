GUJCET 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Check Reporting Time & Key Guidelines Here 

GUJCET 2026 Exam: The GUJCET 2026 exam is scheduled for tomorrow, March 29. The exam will be administered offline, using pen and paper. The GUJCET 2026 exam hall ticket is now available on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit cards must do so and then print them. It will be required at the GUJCET center upon entry.

Candidates must bring their admit card as well as one of the following identification documents: Aadhaar card, driver's license, or hall ticket to the examination center. Aside from that, candidates can bring a simple calculator and a black/blue ballpoint pen.

GUJCET 2026 Exam: Reporting Time

Candidates must reach their allotted GUJCET 2026 exam center as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Late arrival may lead to denial of entry to the exam hall. The GUJCET 2026 reporting times for each session:

Morning Session: Exam Time – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM | Reporting Time – 9:30 AM

Afternoon Session: Exam Time – 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM | Reporting Time – 12:30 PM

Late Afternoon Session: Exam Time – 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM | Reporting Time – 2:30 PM

GUJCET 2026 Exam: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents on the exam day:

Printed GUJCET 2026 admit card

Any one valid photo ID proof, such as Aadhaar card, HSC hall ticket or Driving licence

GUJCET 2026 Exam: Allowed Items

According to the official guidelines, candidates are allowed to carry limited items into the exam hall:

Black or blue ballpoint pen.

Simple calculator.

Candidates should note that no electronic devices or unfair methods will be permitted.

GUJCET 2026 Exam: Important Guidelines

Examine the crucial guidelines that applicants must adhere to at the GUJCET testing location:

Without an admit card, candidates are not permitted to enter the testing location.

Candidates must sit according to the seat number on their GUJCET 2026 admit card on exam day.

On the day of the exam, one must adhere to the schedule listed on the GUJCET admit card.

No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam room under any circumstances after the exam has begun.

The candidate will not be allowed to leave the examination hall until the examination is over.

GUJCET 2026 Exam: Exam Schedule

Candidates can check out the GUJCET 2026 Admit Card Exam Schedule below:

Paper 1: Physics & Chemistry

Entry to exam hall: 9:30 AM

Hall ticket checking & attendance: 9:30 AM – 9:45 AM

Distribution of question paper & answer sheet: 9:45 AM

Fill details: 9:50 AM – 9:55 AM

Open test booklet: 9:55 AM – 9:59 AM

Exam starts: 10:00 AM

Final entry allowed till: 10:00 AM

Exam ends: 12:00 Noon

Answer sheet submission: 12:01 PM – 12:05 PM

Recess: 12:06 PM – 1:09 PM

Paper 2: Biology

Entry to exam hall: 1:10 PM

Hall ticket checking & attendance: 1:10 PM – 1:25 PM

Distribution of question paper & answer sheet: 1:25 PM

Fill details: 1:30 PM – 1:35 PM

Open test booklet: 1:35 PM – 1:39 PM

Exam starts: 1:40 PM

Final entry allowed till: 1:40 PM

Exam ends: 2:40 PM

Answer sheet submission: 2:41 PM – 2:45 PM

Recess: 2:46 PM – 3:29 PM

Paper 3: Maths

Entry to exam hall: 3:30 PM

Hall ticket checking & attendance: 3:30 PM – 3:45 PM

Distribution of question paper & answer sheet: 3:45 PM

Fill details: 3:50 PM – 3:55 PM

Open test booklet: 3:55 PM – 3:59 PM

Exam starts: 4:00 PM

Final entry allowed till: 4:00 PM

Exam ends: 5:00 PM

Answer sheet submission: 5:01 PM – 5:05 PM

Check Official Notification Here

GUJCET 2026 Admit Card: How to Download the GUJCET 2026 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official websites, gsebservice.com or gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the GUJCET 2026 admit card link that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in with your registered mobile number/email ID, date of birth/application number.

Step 4: GUJCET admit card download link will be displayed on screen upon login

Step 5: Download and take its printout