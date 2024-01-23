GUJCET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended To January 31; Late Fee Imposed

Representative image

The deadline for registering for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 has been extended to January 31. It was originally supposed to end on January 22. Interested and qualified candidates may apply via gseb.org, the GSEB's official website.

However, in addition to the Rs 350 registration price, students will now be required to pay a Rs 1,000 late fee.

How to pay?

Students can pay online with a credit card, debit card, or net banking through the SBI e-Pay system, according to the official notice from the Gujarat board. Any SBI branch across the nation accepts fee payments made through the online SBI e-Pay "SBI Branch Payment" option.

In order to make a payment at an SBI branch, applicants must first log in to the website, choose the SBI branch payment option under SBI e Pay, and print the payment slip. Only after a successful payment will the option to fill out a form be displayed. If the payment status is unsuccessful, the application cannot be completed, and the notification

How to apply?

Go to gseb.org, the official website of GSEB.

Navigate to the homepage and select the GUJCET 2024 link.

Fill out the necessary information to register.

Step 4: Submit the exam form and cover the examination cost. Send it in.

Save and download it for later use.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board administers the exam, which is required for admission to a number of engineering and pharmacy programs in Gujarat (GSEB).

Exam Pattern

There are 120 multiple-choice questions on the test covering topics including algebra, physics, chemistry, and biology. For every right response, one mark is awarded, and for every incorrect response, 0.25 marks are subtracted.

In order to prevent a conflict with the CBSE board exams in 2024, GSEB had also changed the exam date. The exam was originally scheduled for April 2, but it was postponed until March 31. The dates of the CBSE class 12 board exams are set for February 15–April 2.