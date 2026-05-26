Gujarat University 2026 Revises Exam Dates For 40 Courses After Eid-ul-Adha Holiday Change

Gujarat University 2026: Gujarat University (GU) has revised the examination dates for 40 courses scheduled on May 28, 2026, after the Gujarat government modified the public holiday schedule for Eid-ul-Adha. The revised examination timetable affects multiple undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including MSc, BBA, BCA, BA, BCom, MBA, LLM, and integrated degree courses.

In a circular issued on May 25, the university announced fresh dates for examinations that were originally slated to be conducted on May 28.

Direct Link To Check Notice Here

Gujarat University 2026: Revised Exam Schedule

The university has announced the following revised dates for examinations originally scheduled on May 28, 2026.

BCom NEP Semester 2

Old Date: May 28, 2026

New Date: June 1, 2026

Revised Time: 1 PM to 2 PM

Examinations Rescheduled to May 29, 2026

KS FY MSc CA&IT NEP Semester 2

KS SY MSc CA&IT NEP Semester 4

Integrated MSc AIML Data Science NEP Semester 2

M.Li.Sci. Semester 1

BA Drama Fine Arts NEP Semester 2

5-Year BPA+MPA NEP Semester 4

Examinations Rescheduled to May 30, 2026

BSc NEP Semester 2

BBA NEP Semester 2

BCA NEP Semester 2

BSc FAD NEP Semester 2

BSc FAD NEP Semester 4

BAJMC NEP Semester 2

LLM Semester 2

BSc CBCS Semester 2

KS SY MSc CA&IT CBCS

KS SY MBA NEP Semester 4

KS FY MBA NEP Semester 2

Integrated MSc ICSF NEP Semester 4

Integrated MSc ICSF NEP Semester 2

Integrated MSc IFST NEP Semester 2

Integrated MSc IPS NEP Semester 2

Integrated MBA CSM NEP Semester 2

BSc (Hons) Food & Nutrition Science NEP Semester 2

BSc (Hons) Food & Nutrition Science NEP Semester 4

Integrated MSc Microbiology NEP Semester 2

5-Year BPA+MPA NEP Semester 2

Examinations Rescheduled to June 1, 2026

BA NEP Semester 2

BRS Rural Farm Management NEP Semester 2

BRS Home Science NEP Semester 2

IIS-IMBA NEP Semester 4

IIS-IMRS/BRS CBCS Semester 6

Integrated MBA CSM CBCS Semester 5

Integrated Master in Liberal Arts NEP Semester 2

Integrated MS in General Commerce/Data Analytics/FinTech NEP Semester 2

FY Post Basic BSc Nursing

Examinations Rescheduled to June 2, 2026

KS TY MBA CBCS Semester 6

KS SY MBA CBCS Semester 4

Examination Rescheduled to June 4, 2026

IIS-IMBA CBCS Semester 6

Examination Rescheduled to June 6, 2026

IIS-IMRS/BRS CBCS Semester 4

Gujarat University has stated that all the above examinations will be conducted according to the timings mentioned on the candidates' hall tickets, except for BCom NEP Semester 2, which will be held from 1 PM to 2 PM on June 1.

Gujarat University 2026: How to Check Gujarat University's Revised Exam Schedule 2026?

Students can view the updated examination schedule on Gujarat University's official website. The university has urged candidates to review the revised dates for their respective courses and semesters before appearing for the examinations.

To access the revised timetable, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Gujarat University website at gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate to the Examination or Notifications section.

Step 3: Locate and open the link for the revised examination schedule.

Step 4: Choose the relevant course and semester.

Step 5: Download or save the updated timetable PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the university website for the latest updates related to hall tickets, examination centers, seating arrangements, and any further changes to the examination schedules.

Students have been advised to check the revised timetable and contact their respective colleges or examination centers for any further updates.