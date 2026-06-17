Gujarat TAT-HS Preliminary Result 2026 Declared At sebexam.org; Over 51,000 Candidates Qualify

Gujarat TAT-HS Preliminary Result 2026: The Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test Higher Secondary (TAT-HS) Preliminary Examination 2026 results have been made public on the State Examination Board’s (SEB) official website. Candidates can download their prelim scorecards from sebexam.org if they took the Higher Secondary Teacher Aptitude Test on April 12, 2026.

Subject-specific merit lists for mathematics, science, English, Gujarati, Hindi, social science, Sanskrit, commerce, economics, and biology have also been released by the Board in addition to the results.

Gujarat TAT-HS Preliminary Result 2026: Exam participation and results

A total of 1,65,024 individuals enrolled for the preliminary exams, which were set for April 12, 2026, and 1,47,584 of them showed up for the test. According to the results, over 51,971 candidates received more than 70 points, yielding a 35.21% pass rate. Just 1,666 candidates were able to surpass the challenging 120-mark level, while only 10,876 candidates were able to score higher than 100.

Gujarat TAT-HS Preliminary Result 2026: Steps to download result

Step 1: Go to sebexam.org, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026" link from the homepage’s most recent section.

Step 3: Fill up the appropriate fields with your date of birth, Aadhaar number, and seat number/confirmation number.

Step 4: Enter the information to see your outcome.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and store it for later use.

Gujarat TAT-HS Preliminary Result 2026: What’s next?

Additionally, applicants who wish to request re-verification of their OMR sheets have been given the option by the Board. These candidates must apply in person between June 18 and June 30, 2026, at the State Examination Board office in Gandhinagar. For this process, it is best to store your OMR sheets and admit cards securely.