Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026 Begin At rte.orpgujarat.com; 25% Seats Reserved, Check Documents And Eligibility Details

Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026: Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, private schools in Gujarat have begun offering high-quality education to those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds through an online admissions procedure. Until April 17, 2026, qualified applicants may register online at rte.orpgujarat.com.

Every year, the Directorate of Primary Education conducts the Gujarat RTE admission for pupils in the EWS categories to receive a high-quality education. 25% of seats are set aside for kids from underprivileged backgrounds in accordance with RTE regulations.

Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026: Eligibility criteria

Annual household income must not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh

Parents must submit valid income proof documents within the given deadline

All required documents must be uploaded correctly to avoid rejection

Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026: Required documents

Proof of date of birth

Proof of residence

Caste/category certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate issued by a competent authority

Self-declaration of non-taxable income (if ITR is not applicable)

Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the Gujarat RTE admission website.

Step 2: Select the "Gujarat RTE admissions 2026 registration" option from the homepage.

Step 3: To register, enter your basic information.

Step 4: After registering successfully, fill out your application with the necessary details.

Step 5: Pay the application cost, choose your desired institutions, and upload your supporting documentation.

Step 6: Carefully check every detail before submitting the form.

Direct link to apply for RTE 1

Direct link to apply for RTE 2

Direct link to apply for RTE 3

Direct link to apply for RTE 4

Gujarat RTE Admissions 2026: Important instruction

Registered tenancy agreement is not required if valid residence proof (Aadhaar, passport, electricity bill, water bill, voter ID) is available

If no standard address proof is available, a registered tenancy agreement under Gujarat Stamp Act, 1958 (submitted to police) will be accepted

Notarized rental agreements will not be accepted

If no PAN card or ITR is filed, upload a self-declaration of non-taxable income (format available on website)

Select school preferences carefully in order of choice

Review all details thoroughly before final submission; no corrections allowed later

For help, contact the district helpline number mentioned on the website

Direct link to read the official important instruction