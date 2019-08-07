Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: 2510 vacancies released

Gujarat Postal Circle, India Post has declared the recruitment notification for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). Around 2510 vacancies are available for GDS Posts as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak in Ahmedabad, Banasanktha, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gondal, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kutch, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Anand, Bardoli, Bharuch, Kheda, Navsari, Panchmahals, Surat, Vadodara and Valsad.

Interested candidates can apply for the following posts on the official website. The application has been started already and will continue till September 4, 2019.

The candidate must be in the age category of 20 to 40 years. The candidate applying for the post should be 10th pass with passing marks in Mathematics and English.

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Go on to the official website https://indiapost.gov.in or http://appost.in/gdsonline

Go on to the link Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2019

Fill in your details

Press enter to Submit

You can download the same for future reference