 Gujarat Police Unarmed PSI Recruitment 2025: Final Selection List Released For 472 Posts At gprb.gujarat.gov.in
The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has officially released the final selection and waiting list for the unarmed police sub-inspectors on the official website gprb.gujarat.gov.in.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
UP SI 2025: How to Check the Final Selection?

Candidates can check out the steps below to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website at gprb.gujarat.gov.in/index.htm

Step 2: Click on the link regarding unarmed police sub-inspectors under the latest update section

Step 3: The list will be downloaded on your desktop

Step 4: Use the Ctrl F option to check your name 

UP SI 2025: Cutoff Category 

Candidates can check out the UP SI 2025 cutoff category below:

Final Cut-Off Marks (By Category)

General

Male: 229.75

Female: 216.25

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Male: 227.75

Female: 211.25

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Male: 221.75

Female: 209.25

Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC)

Male: 225.25

Female: 211.25

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Male: 206.00

Female: 189.25

Waiting List Cut-Off Marks (By Category)

General

Male: 225.75

Female: 211.00

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Male: 225.25

Female: 209.75

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Male: 220.00

Female: 208.75

Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC)

Male: 224.50

Female: 210.00

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Male: 204.75

Female: 187.75

Official Notification Can Be Checked Here 

