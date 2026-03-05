Gujarat Police Unarmed PSI Recruitment 2025: Final Selection List Released For 472 Posts At gprb.gujarat.gov.in

UP SI 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has officially released the final selection and waiting list for the Unarmed Police Sub Inspectors on the official website gprb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can review the merit and waiting lists for the 472 vacancies.

UP SI 2025: How to Check the Final Selection?

Candidates can check out the steps below to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website at gprb.gujarat.gov.in/index.htm

Step 2: Click on the link regarding unarmed police sub-inspectors under the latest update section

Step 3: The list will be downloaded on your desktop

Step 4: Use the Ctrl F option to check your name

UP SI 2025: Cutoff Category

Candidates can check out the UP SI 2025 cutoff category below:

Final Cut-Off Marks (By Category)

General

Male: 229.75

Female: 216.25

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Male: 227.75

Female: 211.25

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Male: 221.75

Female: 209.25

Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC)

Male: 225.25

Female: 211.25

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Male: 206.00

Female: 189.25

Waiting List Cut-Off Marks (By Category)

General

Male: 225.75

Female: 211.00

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Male: 225.25

Female: 209.75

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Male: 220.00

Female: 208.75

Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC)

Male: 224.50

Female: 210.00

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Male: 204.75

Female: 187.75