Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Begins At medadmgujarat.org; Apply Until August 12

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started the registration process for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2026. Eligible candidates who qualified in the NEET UG 2026 examination can now register online for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, and homoeopathy courses in Gujarat.

The registration and PIN purchase process is available on the official counselling portal. Candidates must complete both steps on or before August 12, 2026.

Candidates can reach out to the Contact Help Desk support team during office hours (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM) and call at 9099058953, or email medadmgujarat2018@gmail.com.

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Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Registration and PIN purchase begins: August 1, 2026

Last date to purchase PIN and register: August 12, 2026

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to Register for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the counselling registration process:

Step 1: Go to the official Gujarat NEET counselling website at medadmgujarat.org .

Step 2: Click on 'Log-in for UG Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homoeopathy Admission'.

Step 3: Select the 'Purchase PIN' option.

Step 4: Enter the required details, including NEET UG 2026 Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Email ID and Mobile Number

Step 5: Pay the counselling registration fee.

Step 6: Complete the online registration form and submit it.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Fee

Candidates are required to pay a total of ₹11,000, which includes:

₹1,000 – Non-refundable registration fee

₹10,000 – Refundable security deposit

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026

Applicants should keep the following documents ready before registration:

Class 10 marksheet and Class 12 marksheet

NEET UG 2026 scorecard/result

Valid photo ID proof

School Leaving Certificate, Birth Certificate, or Indian Passport

Physical Fitness Certificate

Category certificate and Disability certificate (if applicable)

NRI documents (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Only candidates who successfully register and complete the counselling formalities within the stipulated timeline will be eligible to participate in the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 seat allotment process.