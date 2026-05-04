Gujarat GUJCET Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At gujcet.gseb.org; Check Details Here

Gujarat GUJCET Result 2026: The GUJCET results will be made public today, May 4, by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB. On the official website, candidates who took the GUJCET exam can view their results. By entering their roll number to log in to gujcet.gseb.org, candidates can view their GUJCET results.

On April 6, the preliminary answer keys were made available. On March 29, 2026, the GUJCET 2026 exam was held.

Gujarat GUJCET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

To view and download the GUJCET scorecard, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to the official GUJCET result 2026 website, gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Enter your six-digit seat number in the designated field to log in, then click "Submit."

Step 3: A PDF version of the GUJCET scorecard will be displayed.

Step 4: Download the output after carefully reviewing every element.

Gujarat GUJCET Result 2026: Passing criteria

To be eligible for admission, students taking the GUJCET general category must receive at least 45% overall, or 54 out of 120 points. The qualifying requirement for applicants from Other Backwards Classes (OBC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Scheduled Castes (SC) is 40%, or 48 out of 120 points.

Gujarat GUJCET Result 2026: What's next?

After downloading the scorecard, they should carefully check information like the rank and marks received. The GUJCET merit list, which establishes eligibility for the subsequent phase, will be released by the examination body after the results are announced. For admission to engineering and pharmacy programs in Gujarat, students whose names are on the merit list will be invited to take part in the GUJCET counselling procedure in 2026.

In June 2026, the merit list will be released by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Class 12 PCM scores will receive 60% of the weight in this list, whereas GUJCET scores would receive 40%. Gujarat's engineering and pharmacy admissions counselling procedure is set to start in May or June of 2026.

Gujarat GUJCET Result 2026: GUJCET exam

Admission to engineering degree programs and diploma/degree pharmacy programs within the state is facilitated by the GUJCET exam. Students in Groups A, B, and AB in the HSC Science stream are the target audience. Eligibility and placement in professional degrees in Gujarati engineering and pharmacy colleges are influenced by GUJCET scores.