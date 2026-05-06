Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026 To Be OUT Today At 8 AM; Here’s How Students Can Check Their Scores On gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: The GSEB 10th result 2026 will be announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today, May 6, at 8 a.m. The Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 will be made available online at gseb.org, the board's official website. Students can view their SSC Result 2026 Gujarat Board by using their six-digit seat number. Additionally, students can choose to use DigiLocker, WhatsApp, or SMS to view their GSEB standard 10th result 2026.

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Websites to check GSEB SSC Result 2026

The following websites allow students to view their Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 online:

results.digilocker.gov.in

gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can view their Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 scorecard by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to gseb.org, the board's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "GSEB SSC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Click "Go" after entering a six-digit seat number.

Step 4: The screen will display your GSEB 10th Result 2026.

Step 5: Finally, don't forget to download it or print it out for short-term use.

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Save the number 6357300971 in your contacts, or open a chat with this number directly.

Step 3: Type your GSEB Class 10 seat number in the message box.

Step 4: Send the message to 6357300971.

Step 5: Wait for a reply from the board.

Step 6: Your marksheet will be sent to your phone on WhatsApp.

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Use these easy ways to view the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Class 10 result on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website or launch the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Enter your registered cellphone number to log in.

Step 3: Visit the section on education.

Step 4: From the list of boards, choose the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

Step 5: Select the Class 10 marksheet.

Step 6: Enter the necessary information or your seat number.

Step 7: Press the Submit button.

Step 8: The screen will display your outcome. The marksheet can be downloaded and saved for later use.

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

Important academic and personal information about students, such as their name, parents' names, date of birth, seat number, school name and code, subjects chosen, subject-wise marks, grades for each subject, total marks, overall percentage or grade, and final result status indicating pass or fail, are all included in the GSEB Class 10 marksheet.

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Grading system

A1 – 91 to 100 marks – Highest grade

A2 – 81 to 90 marks – Exceptional performance

B1 – 71 to 80 marks – Very good

B2 – 61 to 70 marks – Good

C1 – 51 to 60 marks – Above average

C2 – 41 to 50 marks – Average

D – 35 to 40 marks – Minimum passing grade

E1 – 21 to 34 marks – Fail

E2 – 0 to 20 marks – Fail