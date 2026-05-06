Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026 Declared At gseb.org; Direct Link Here

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB 10th result 2026. The Gujarat Board's official website, gseb.org, now offers the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026. Students can use their six-digit seat number to view their SSC Result 2026 Gujarat Board. Additionally, students can access their GSEB standard 10th result 2026 by SMS, WhatsApp, or DigiLocker.

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Websites to check GSEB SSC Result 2026

gseb.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch WhatsApp.

Step 2: Either open a conversation with the number 6357300971 or save it to your contacts.

Step 3: Fill in the message box with your GSEB Class 10 seat number.

Step 4: Text 6357300971.

Step 5: Await the board's response.

Step 6: You will receive your marksheet via WhatsApp on your phone.

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

By following the guidelines below, students can access their Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official board website, gseb.org.

Step 2: Click the "GSEB SSC Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter a six-digit seat number and click "Go."

Step 4: Your GSEB 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Lastly, remember to download or print it off for temporary usage.

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

To view the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Class 10 result on DigiLocker, use these simple methods:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: To log in, enter your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Go to the education section.

Step 4: Select the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board from the list of boards.

Step 5: Choose the marksheet for Class 10.

Step 6: Enter your seat number or the required information.

Step 7: Click "Submit."

Step 8: Your result will be shown on the screen. You can download and store the marksheet for later use.

Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2026: Grading system

A1 – 91 to 100 marks – Highest grade

A2 – 81 to 90 marks – Exceptional performance

B1 – 71 to 80 marks – Very good

B2 – 61 to 70 marks – Good

C1 – 51 to 60 marks – Above average

C2 – 41 to 50 marks – Average

D – 35 to 40 marks – Minimum passing grade

E1 – 21 to 34 marks – Fail

E2 – 0 to 20 marks – Fail