Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026 To Be Announced Today At 10 AM; Over 6 Lakh Students To Check Class 12 Scores On gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: The GSEB 12th result 2026 will be made public by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board TODAY, May 4, at 10 a.m. The GSEB HSC Result Link 2026 will be made available online by the board at gseb.org. To view their GSEB HSC results for 2026, students must enter their six-digit seat number.

Additionally, students can use DigiLocker, WhatsApp, and SMS to view their Gujarat Board 12th Result 2026. Approximately 5.01 lakh students took the GSEB Class 12 general stream examinations this year, while over 1 lakh students took the GSEB HSC Science stream exams.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Website to check the result

gseb.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students are advised to check their Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 by following the easy steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit gseb.org, the board's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "GSEB HSC Result Link 2026."

Step 3: After entering your six-digit seat number (roll number), click "Submit."

Step 4: The screen will display your Gujarat Board 12th Result 2026.

Step 5: Finally, download the document or print it out for short-term use.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Steps to check Class 12 result via SMS/WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Save the official result number provided by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board - 6357300971.

Step 3: Open the chat window and type your seat number correctly.

Step 4: Send the message to the official board number.

Step 5: Your Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Class 12 result will be sent to your WhatsApp shortly.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number and security PIN.

Step 3: Go to the Education or Issued Documents section.

Step 4: Select Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board from the list of boards.

Step 5: Enter your required details, such as your seat number or roll number.

Step 6: Your Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download or save the digital marksheet for future reference.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: What's next?

Students will only be allowed to get the provisional marksheet online following the announcement of the results. Later on, the corresponding schools will distribute the original marksheets and certificates.

If a student fails one or two topics, they will have the chance to take the board's supplemental or compartment tests. Soon after the results are revealed, the exam dates and application procedure will be made public. For changes on mark sheets, rechecking, and additional exams, candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official website.