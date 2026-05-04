Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026 Declared: Overall Science Pass Percentage Stands At 84.33%; General Stream At 92.17%

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: The GSEB 12th result 2026 has declared the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board TODAY. Candidates can access their GSEB HSC results for 2026, by adding their six-digit seat number. The overall pass percentage for the science stream is at 84.33%.

Direct link to check the result

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The Class 12 board results for the Science and General streams were released on Monday by Gujarat Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja. The overall pass rate for the Science stream was 84.33%, with girls slightly ahead at 84.65% and boys at 84.04%.

The Gujarati medium scored 84.32% across all language media, while the English medium scored 85.13%. District-wise, Dahod had the lowest percentage at 57.44%, while Morbi led the state with 94.85%. The General stream results, meanwhile, were 92.17%.

Overall Pass Percentage

Science stream: 84.33%

General stream: 92.17%

Gender-wise Performance (Science)

Boys: 84.04%

Girls: 84.65% (slightly higher than boys)

Medium-wise Results

Gujarati medium: 84.32%

English medium: 85.13% (slightly better performance)

District-wise Performance

Top district: Morbi – 94.85%

Lowest performing district: Dahod – 57.44%

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Website to check the result

gseb.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: How to Check Class 12 Scores Online, via WhatsApp, and DigiLocker

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will make the Class 12 (HSC) results available through multiple platforms for students’ convenience. Candidates can access their scores online, through WhatsApp, or via DigiLocker by following the steps outlined below.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: How to Check GSEB HSC Result 2026 Online

Students can view their results on the official website by following these steps:

Go to the official GSEB website.

Click on the “HSC Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Enter your six-digit seat number in the given field.

Click on “Submit.”

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download or print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: How to Check GSEB Class 12 Result via WhatsApp

The board also offers a WhatsApp service for quick access to results:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Save the official number: 6357300971.

Open the chat and type your seat number.

Send the message to the saved contact.

Your result will be delivered to your WhatsApp shortly.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: How to Access GSEB HSC Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can also download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker:

Open the DigiLocker app or website.

Log in using your registered mobile number and PIN.

Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section.

Select “Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.”

Enter the required details, such as your seat number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the digital marksheet for later use.

Students should carefully check all details mentioned in the result and keep a copy ready until official documents are issued.