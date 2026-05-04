Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026 Declared At gseb.org; Direct Link Here

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB 12th result 2026. The board has made the GSEB HSC Result Link 2026 accessible online at gseb.org. Students must enter their six-digit seat number in order to check their GSEB HSC results for 2026.

Students can also access their Gujarat Board 12th Result 2026 by SMS, WhatsApp, and DigiLocker. This year, more over 1 lakh students sat the GSEB HSC Science stream exams, while almost 5.01 lakh students took the GSEB Class 12 general stream exams.

Direct link to check the result

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Website to check the result

gseb.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Steps to check Class 12 result via SMS/WhatsApp

Step 1: On your phone, launch WhatsApp.

Step 2: Make a note of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's official result number, 6357300971.

Step 3: Launch the chat window and accurately enter your seat number.

Step 4: Forward the message to the board's official number.

Step 5: You will soon receive your Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Class 12 results over WhatsApp.

Direct link to check the result

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, gseb.org.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and choose "GSEB HSC Result Link 2026."

Step 3: After inputting your roll number, which is a six-digit seat number, click "Submit."

Step 4: Your Gujarat Board 12th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Lastly, print the document for temporary use or download it.

Direct link to check the result

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website or use the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Enter your security PIN and registered mobile number to log in.

Step 3: Navigate to the Education or Issued Documents area.

Step 4: From the list of boards, choose Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

Step 5: Enter the necessary information, such as your roll number or seat number.

Step 6: The screen will display your Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Class 12 results.

Step 7: Save or download the digital marksheet for later use.

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: What's next?

Students be able to access the provisional marksheet online. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed later by the relevant schools.

A student will have the opportunity to take the board's supplementary or compartment tests if they fail one or two subjects. The exam dates and application process will be made public shortly after the results are announced.