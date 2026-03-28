Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Lays Foundation For Fountainhead School's 2nd Surat Campus At Malgama |

Surat: Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi laid the foundation stone of the second new school campus of Fountainhead school known as Fountainhead School Malgama (FSM), one of the most reputed schools in the diamond city of Surat, at Malgama village, which is about 16 kilometers from the Magdalla junction.

Established in 2008, Fountainhead School has been a pioneer in bringing the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum to Surat. Over the years, it has remained committed to nurturing inquiry-driven, future-ready learners through progressive and student-centric education.

Sanghavi also participated in the traditional Shanti Yagna, invoking blessings for a harmonious and auspicious beginning. The new campus is located in Malgama village. This is close to the Bhesan Village and only 16 minutes from Magdalla junction. With this, Fountainhead, known for holistic education, outstanding results, and stellar university placements, will now have 2 (K-12) campuses in Surat

Sanghavi laid the foundation stone in the presence of other esteemed dignitaries, education leaders, and members of the Fountainhead community.

The school is currently ranked 5th nationally among top international curriculum co-educational day schools in India by the Cfore School Rankings 2025 - an acknowledgment of its sustained excellence. With over 18 years of experience in implementing IB pedagogy, the institution continues to build on a strong foundation of innovation and holistic development.

The upcoming Malgama campus, set to become operational from June 2027, aims to further elevate the learning experience. The school will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, thoughtfully designed 21st-century learning spaces, outstanding sports facilities and dedicated makerspaces. The campus is envisioned as a dynamic environment where students can explore, experiment, and engage deeply with real-world challenges.

The Bhumi Pujan marked the beginning of the next chapter, carrying forward a vision that continues to strengthen Fountainhead’s presence across its campuses.